University of Texas announces 13 football players test positive for COVID-19

The University of Texas says that 13 football players have tested positive or are presumed positive for COVID-19.

In addition, officials say that four players have tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody.

Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for Sports Medicine & Performance Allen Hardin says all 13 are self-isolating.

10 more football student-athletes are in self-quarantine after contact tracing and Hardin says that all are asymptomatic at this time.