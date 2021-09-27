University of Maryland, Ohio State to meet in Big Ten clash on FOX 5

The currently undefeated University of Maryland football team will take on No. 11 Ohio State on Oct. 9 – and the game will air on FOX 5.

READ MORE: DC area legend Kevin Durant presents UMD football player with scholarship

The Terrapins are off to their first 4-0 start since 4-0 after a 37-16 win over Kent State on Saturday.

READ MORE: UMD fans won’t need masks at outdoor sports events if they’re vaccinated; masks will be required indoors

They’ve also beaten West Virginia and Howard, and won their first Big Ten tilt at Illinois.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

UMD will host No. 5 Iowa in College Park on Friday, Oct. 1.

Advertisement



