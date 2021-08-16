UMD fans won’t need masks at outdoor sports events if they’re vaccinated; masks will be required indoors

Terrapins fans who are fully vaccinated won’t need to wear masks at outdoor sporting events this fall, but fans at indoor facilities will need to mask up regardless of vaccination status, the University of Maryland announced on Monday.

The mask mandate will also be in place for people who go inside any facilities while attending outdoor events – including suites and restaurants.

Although they’re not requiring masks at outdoor events, the school is recommending wearing them.

According to UMD officials, their guidelines conform with those of Prince George’s County.