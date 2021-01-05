The last time the Washington Football Team won a playoff game was in 2006 - here's what was going on

The Washington Football Team's 20–14 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday pushed the team into the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Back then it was Kirk Cousins under center for Washington against a Green Bay Packers team led by Aaron Rodgers. The Packers marched into FedEx Field and handed Washington a 35-18 loss.

Washington Football Team logo adorns the seats during the game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 13, 2020 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Since then - no playoffs for the burgundy and gold. But that will change this weekend when the 2020 NFC East champs battle NFL legend Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Coincidently - the last time Washington's NFL team won a playoff game was during the 2005-06 season against the Bucs. Saturday will mark almost 15 years to the day (January 7, 2006 – January 9, 2021) of that last victory. A lot has changed since then!

Here's a glance at what the team - and the world - looked like back in 2006 when Washington last claimed a playoff win.

SPORTS:

Joe Gibbs was Washington's coach. Mark Brunell, Clinton Portis, Chris Cooley and the late Sean Taylor took the field. A week after the team beat Tampa they went to Seattle where they lost 20-10.

The Pittsburgh Steelers won the Super Bowl, the St. Louis Cardinals won the World Series and the Carolina Hurricanes claimed the Stanley Cup.

ENTERTAINMENT:

30 Rock, The New Adventures of Old Christine, and America's Got Talent debuted on TV.

Daniel Powter, Sean Paul, Nelly Furtado, James Blunt and Shakira topped the charts.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, The Da Vinci Code and Superman Returns topped the box-office.

IN THE NEWS:

George W. Bush was President of the U.S.

Minimum wage was $5.15

Twelve coal miners died in the Sago Mine disaster in West Virginia.

The U.S. won nine gold medals at the Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy.

The new $10 bill was released.

The first anniversary of Hurricane Katrina was marked after the storm left nearly 2,000 dead and caused major damage across the Gulf Coast.

"The Crocodile Hunter", Steve Irwin, was stung by a sting ray and killed off the coast of Australia.

Google bought YouTube for $1.65 billion!

Former President Gerald Ford died at age 93.