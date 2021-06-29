Tanya Snyder – wife of owner Dan Snyder – named Washington Football Team co-CEO

article

Tanya Snyder – the wife of team owner Dan Snyder – has been tabbed as co-CEO of the Washington Football Team.

According to the organization, her appointment is part of its overall rebranding effort.

The embattled franchise has been rocked by controversy over the past two years – including a scandal involving its now defunct cheerleading program, and the longstanding debate over its previous nickname, the "Redskins."

Tanya Snyder has quarterbacked the franchise’s philanthropic efforts since her husband bought the team two decades ago.

"Tanya is one of the most important figures in this organization, and that has only become more true over the last 18 months as her involvement has deepened. Publicly, many know Tanya for her incredible and impactful work in breast cancer awareness and her leadership of our charitable foundation. But behind the scenes, she has had a profound impact on the direction of the Washington Football Team. She was instrumental in our decision to evolve the brand and modernize our fan experience – including the entertainment team," Dan Snyder said.

