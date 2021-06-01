Washington Football Team puts priority on mental health

It’s not just tennis but football too that has a new spotlight on mental health.

In fact, today, the Washington Football Team announced it has hired its first team psychologist, Dr. Barbara Roberts.

The position is one of only seven in the NFL and it comes at a time of renewed focus on mental health.

We’re told Dr. Roberts is only the fourth full time clinician with PHD in psychology currently working for an NFL team.

Plus the team says she has extensive experience working with professional athletes.

Roberts says she looks forward to the opportunity to enhance the NFL’s total wellness mission specifically mental wellness.

Head coach Ron Rivera says mental health is one of the most important factors in making sure players are prepared for real life challenges.

Dr. Roberts’ strategy will focus on mental health activities specifically coping mechanisms.

She will reportedly work with players daily.



Former NFL player Keith Willis says this is needed especially right now and Roberts’ biggest challenge will be earning players’ trust.

Apparently there was an extensive search and her ability to communicate with the players is what stood out.

Plus her background working with professional athletes.

She’s a former associate professor at Georgetown University Medical Center and also served the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.