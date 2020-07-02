Silver Spring native, DeMatha product Jerian Grant signed by the Wizards

The Washington Wizards are adding a little more hometown hustles to their squad.

The Wizards – who will return to the court in late July when the NBA returns – announced that they’d signed Silver Spring native and DeMatha High School product Jerian Grant.

READ MORE: Wizards included in NBA owners’ 22-team season restart plan

Grant won’t have far to go to practice – he’s been with the Capital City Go-Go this past season.

Grant – who was an all-conference player at Notre Dame – is the son of former Washington Bullet Harvey Grant.

READ MORE: Washington Wizards rule out John Wall returning this season

Grant has appeared in 273 NBA games during stints with the New York Knicks, the Chicago Bulls and the Orlando Magic.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

He was originally selected by the Wizards with the 19th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, but was traded on draft night to the Atlanta Hawks and then again to the New York Knicks.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE