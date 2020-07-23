Relive the Washington Nationals victory celebration

The Washington Nationals will take to the field to defend their World Series championship today – but it wasn’t that long ago that Baby Shark and the rest were the toast of the nation’s capital.

In November, the champs were greeted by a sea of red when they returned to celebrate the title with their fans in the District.

The team’s iconic “Baby Shark” song blared over speakers, while Davey Martinez and the stars mingled with the supporters who flooded D.C.’s streets.

Relive the celebration with some of the videos FOX 5 recorded below.