QB Dak Prescott agrees to terms on new contract with Dallas Cowboys

The drama is over between the Dallas Cowboys and their star quarterback.

The team announced Monday evening it had "agreed to terms on a new contract" with QB Dak Prescott.

Details of the deal were not immediately released by the team, but ESPN and NFL Network reported it’s a four-year deal worth $160 million. ESPN said $126 million of that is guaranteed, a new league record.

The Cowboys plan to hold a press conference on Wednesday to further discuss the new contract.

The team was working against a 3 p.m. Tuesday deadline to get a deal done, otherwise the Cowboys would have placed the franchise tag on Prescott for a second consecutive year.

Prescott missed most of the 2020 season after he was suffered a compound fracture of his right ankle in a Week 5 game against the New York Giants.

Tad Prescott, Dak's brother, posted a photo of the two hugging Monday.

"When your little brother gets the call," he captioned the photo, adding that it was time to go win a Super Bowl.

Prescott was drafted by Dallas in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

