Prince George's County Police Chief Gloats After Cowboys Victory

Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz won his annual bet against County Councilman Sydney Harrison after the Commanders' heartbreaking loss against the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that Aziz has won his friendly wager over Harrison, who had previously expressed some optimism that this would be the year the streak ended.

"It's OK to be heartbroken, it's OK to lose to America's team," said Aziz.

This loss caps off a three-game losing streak for the Commanders, after they got off to a blazing 7-2 start to the season. The Commanders will look to bounce back next Sunday against the 3-8 Tennessee Titans.