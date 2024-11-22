Prince George's County Police Chief and Councilman make annual bet on Cowboys vs. Commanders game.

Prince George's Police Chief Malik Aziz and county councilman Sydney Harrison made their annual bet on Sunday's Cowboys vs. Commanders game.

Aziz, who is a Cowboys fan, has won the bet each of the last three years, with last year's contest resulting in Harrison washing the Police Chief's car.

However, given the success that the 7–4 Commanders have seen under former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and the 3-7 Cowboys both struggling and losing starting Quarterback Dak Prescott to injury, Harrison is hopeful that this weekend's game will end his losing streak.

"This is a new day, we have a new owner, and we have new players," says Harrison.