Prince George’s County’s own Kevin Durant producing documentary about local hoops talent

Prince George’s County native Kevin Durant is producing a documentary highlighting his hometown – and its role as a hotbed for hoops talent.

According to Sports Business Journal reporter John Ourand, Durant’s company Thirty Five ventures is “putting the final touches” on “In the Water” – which will premier on Showtime at the end of this season.

Durant and Rich Kleinman are listed as the producers. Kleinman is Durant’s manager, and a co-founder of Thirty Five Ventures.

Along with Durant, a number of NBA stars have called Prince George’s County home, including Len Bias, Ty Lawson, Quinn Cook, and Jeff Green.