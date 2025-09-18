Premier League Matchday 5: A look at this weekend's fixtures

article

The Brief The Premier League returns this weekend for Matchday 5, with games taking place on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's schedule features the Merseyside derby between local rivals Liverpool and Everton. Other major matchups include Manchester United versus Chelsea and Arsenal versus Manchester City.



The Premier League is back for Matchday 5, and the weekend promises a full slate of exciting matchups. From a heated Merseyside derby to clashes between title contenders, fans will have plenty to watch as the season gets fully underway.

Big picture view:

The action kicks off on Saturday, September 20, with the highly anticipated Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton. Other key matchups on the day include Manchester United versus Chelsea. The weekend concludes on Sunday with two games, including a heavyweight clash between Arsenal and Manchester City.

Arne Slot's Liverpool FC is making a habit of scoring late-winners this season, with the game-winning goal coming in the 83rd minute or later in each of the team's last five games. They take on Everton in the Merseyside Derby, but this year is a different Everton. The Toffees have had a great start to the season, vastly improving on the struggles of the past few seasons. This is Everton's inaugural season in its new stadium, but this fixture takes place at Anfield – a place where the Reds have not lost since May 19, but they had already secured the league title at that point.

Arsenal is trailing behind Liverpool, but the team has only conceded one goal this season as the remarkable backline led by Gabriel Magalhães has continued its excellence from last season. Mikel Arteta's men have finished in 2nd place the last three seasons and will desperately wish to keep momentum going by winning against new rivals Manchester City, who won the title six times in the last eight years.

Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth sit level with Arsenal on 9 points, with Arsenal top on goal difference. Spurs take an away trip to Brighton, while Bournemouth faces off against an Alexander Isak-less Newcastle on Saturday.

Manchester United takes on Chelsea in another exciting fixture. In the last five head-to-head fixtures between the two in the Premier League, Chelsea has won two, United has won two and they have drawn twice.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have yet to earn a point this season, losing all four of their first four games. Aston Villa are also off to a blank start offensively after not scoring a single goal in four games.

Premier League Table

Data provided by Scoreaxis

Matchday 5 schedule

Saturday, September 20

7:30 a.m. - Liverpool vs. Everton

10:00 a.m. - Burnley vs. Nottingham Forest

10:00 a.m. - Brighton vs. Tottenham

10:00 a.m. - West Ham vs. Crystal Palace

10:00 a.m. - Wolves vs. Leeds United

12:30 p.m. - Manchester United vs. Chelsea

3:00 p.m. - Fulham vs. Brentford

Sunday, September 21

9:00 a.m. - Sunderland vs. Aston Villa

9:00 a.m. - Bournemouth vs. Newcastle

11:30 a.m. - Arsenal vs. Manchester City