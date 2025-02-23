Ovechkin’s hat trick lifts Capitals over Oilers, now 13 goals from Gretzky's record

article

The Brief Alex Ovechkin scored three goals Sunday, bringing his career total to 882 and moving 13 goals away from Wayne Gretzky’s record. The Capitals defeated the Edmonton Oilers 7-3, reclaiming the top spot in the NHL standings. Edmonton lost its third straight game despite Leon Draisaitl scoring his league-leading 42nd goal.



Alex Ovechkin scored his 880th, 881st and 882nd career goals to record a hat trick and move 13 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record and give the Washington Capitals a 7-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

Ovechkin beat Calvin Pickard clean with a wrist shot just before the midway mark of the second period off a pass from linemate Dylan Strome for his first of the game.

He got his second on the power play 10 minutes later and put the puck into an empty net with 2:38 left for his third.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 23: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals scores a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period at Capital One Arena on February 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. The goal was Alex Ovechkin 880th goal. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Pickard became the 181st goaltender he has scored on, already the most of any player after Ovechkin broke Jaromir Jagr’s mark earlier last month.

Tom Wilson, Jakob Chychrun, Connor McMichael and Strome also scored and Charlie Lindgren made 22 saves for the Capitals, who won back-to-back matinées out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break, and moved back atop the league standings.

They outscored the Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins 15-6.

The Oilers lost their third in a row dating to before the break, despite Leon Draisaitl scoring his league-leading 42nd goal this season.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jeff Skinner scored in the third, long after the game got out of hand, and Pickard allowed six goals on 32 shots.