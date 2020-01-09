Olympic Champion Dominique Dawes to open gymnastics academy in Montgomery County

Gold medal Olympic champion Dominique Dawes will open a gymnastics academy in Montgomery County.

The three-time Olympian who grew up in Silver Spring is set to open the Dominique Dawes Gymnastics Academy in nearby Clarksburg in the Spring of 2020.

Dawes says she is still passionate about the sport and wants to help build a healthy culture. "I am so excited to bring on board positive coaches and coaches that are truly going to teach each and every one of those young kids that walk through the doors as if it's their own kid," she said.

"I'm looking to leave a lasting legacy beyond just being an athlete," Dawes said. She said the academy will provide the opportunity to introduce youth to gymnastics in a healthy environment.

