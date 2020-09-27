NFL history made at Washington-Cleveland game
CLEVELAND - NFL history is taking place in Cleveland.
Sunday’s game between Washington and the Browns marked the first time two female coaches were on the sideline with a female official on the field.
Jennifer King is in her first season on Washington’s staff, while Callie Brownson is the chief of staff for Browns first-year coach Kevin Stefanski.
Sarah Thomas was the down judge. She became the league’s first female official in 2015.
