NFL history made at Washington-Cleveland game

NFL history is taking place in Cleveland.

Sunday’s game between Washington and the Browns marked the first time two female coaches were on the sideline with a female official on the field.

Jennifer King is in her first season on Washington’s staff, while Callie Brownson is the chief of staff for Browns first-year coach Kevin Stefanski.

Sarah Thomas was the down judge. She became the league’s first female official in 2015.

