NFL Draft: Commanders take Alabama D-lineman Mathis in Round 2

The Washington Commanders have another defensive tackle from Alabama after selecting Phidarian Mathis in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night.

Mathis joins Crimson Tide products Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne on the roster. But Washington taking Mathis with the 47th pick opens up the possibility of trading Payne before he becomes a free agent following the 2022 season.

Mathis nevertheless gives the Commanders interior defensive line depth after losing Tim Settle in free agency and cutting Matt Ioannidis in a salary cap-saving move. He had 53 tackles and nine sacks in his senior season at Alabama.

