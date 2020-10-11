New quarterback, new life for Washington? Your Week 5 Keys to the Game

article

The Kyle Allen era has begun in Washington.

And the Dwayne Haskins era may already be over.

New Head Coach Ron Rivera made the bold choice to bench the former 1st-round draft pick after another slow start to a season that has gone sideways for Washington since a comeback Week 1 win against Philadelphia.

Rivera knows Allen from their time together in Carolina last season, but will that familiarity translate to wins?

Washington has a tough task today in the Los Angeles Rams, who field one of the fiercest pass rushers in the league in Aaron Donald.

Washington's offensive line, as usual, is beleaguered with injuries.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. here on FOX 5.

Former Washington Tight End and Super Bowl Champion Rick "Doc" Walker joined FOX 5 Game Time this morning with his keys to the game: