New book captures Washington football glory days through team photographer's lens

Commanders fans all know where the team is now: 1-and-0 with a young star under center and sky-high expectations. But a new book gives a never-before-seen look into the franchise’s past.

The backstory:

"RFK All-Access" is a new book put together by former Washington football photographer Scott Cunningham. Featuring about 500 pictures spread across 392 pages, it gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the glory days of the team now known as the Commanders.

"The film, if it’s never seen, then it never happened," Cunningham told FOX 5, and while standing near the site of RFK Stadium, he joked, "I think the bowels of that stadium are really familiar with me. I’m familiar with the rats. We’re all on a first-name basis."

Dig deeper:

Cunningham's favorite pictures in the book include several from the "Body Bag Game" on Monday Night Football in November of 1990. At the time, Eagles Coach Buddy Ryan boasted that Washington players would have to be carted off in body bags, and indeed, player after player ended up injured.

"It embarrassed them so bad that they came back in 91 and could not be stopped," Cunningham recalled.

There was also the game when Hall of Fame Wide Receiver Art Monk recorded his record 820th catch.

"I was able to get the sequence of the ball coming in and then being carried off all the way through," Cunningham said.

What you can do:

For more information about "RFK All-Access," including how to purchase it, you can click here.