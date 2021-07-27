Nationals star Strasburg to get season-ending surgery for the second year in a row

article

The Washington Nationals rotation is about to take a major hit.

For the second year in a row, Stephen Strasburg will undergo season-ending surgery.

The Nationals are hoping to have him back in time for the 2022 campaign.

The Nats’ ace hasn’t pitched since June 1 when he left the game after just one and one third innings.

The three-time All-Star has totaled 26 and two thirds innings since winning the 2019 World Series MVP Award.

