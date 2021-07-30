Nationals deal Josh Harrison, Yan Gomes to A’s: report

The Washington Nationals have unloaded two more players, according to sports reporter Ken Rosenthal.

According to the reporter on Fox, the Oakland A’s have acquired two-time All-Star Josh Harrison and catcher Yan Gomes.

Their departures arrive amid a flurry of activity around the club ahead of Major League Baseball’s trade deadline.

On Thursday night, the Nationals confirmed that they’d traded Kyle Schwarber to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Aldo Ramirez.

The team also sent closer Brad Hand to Toronto and reliever Daniel Hudson to San Diego.

In addition, the team is reportedly close to sending ace Max Scherzer and infielder Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

