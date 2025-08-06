Mystics trade all-star Brittney Sykes to Seattle for Alysha Clark, Zia Cooke, and draft pick

The Brief The Washington Mystics traded 2025 WNBA All-Star Brittney Sykes to the Seattle Storm. In exchange, the Mystics receive veteran forward Alysha Clark, guard Zia Cooke, and one of Seattle’s 2026 first-round draft picks. Sykes averaged 15.4 points, 4.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this season.



The Washington Mystics have traded 2025 WNBA All-Star Brittney Sykes to the Seattle Storm in exchange for veteran forward Alysha Clark, guard Zia Cooke, and one of Seattle’s 2026 first-round draft picks, the teams announced Monday.

What Sykes Brought to D.C.

Sykes, 31, had been a key contributor for Washington this season, averaging 15.4 points, 4.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 31.8% from three. This was her first All-Star season, adding to her four WNBA All-Defensive Team selections: two First Team (2021, 2023) and two Second Team (2020, 2022).

Sykes led the league in steals in both 2021 and 2022 and earned WNBA All-Rookie Team honors in 2017 after averaging 13.9 points in her debut season.

Who’s Coming to Washington

The Mystics are adding a familiar face in 3x WNBA Champion Alysha Clark, who returns to Washington after winning two titles with Seattle and averaging 3.5 points and 2.4 rebounds this season. Clarke played 300 games over two stints with the Storm (2012-2020, 2025) — the fifth-most in team history.

Clark’s impact also extends off the court, with a long history of community involvement, including launching Seattle’s annual toy drive benefiting Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Washington also picks up guard Zia Cooke, a 2023 first-round draft pick who has averaged just over 10 minutes per game this season while shooting a career-best 38.2% from three. A South Carolina alum, Cooke helped lead the Gamecocks to a 2022 national championship and earned Third-Team All-American honors in 2023.