Mystics rookie Kiki Iriafen makes top 10 in WNBA All-Star voting

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Washington Mystics rookie Kiki Iriafen came in at No. 10 in WNBA All-Star voting. Iriafen garnered over 213,000 votes, making her the only Mystics player to make the top ten.

The backstory:

Iriafen was drafted as the 4th-overall pick in the first round of the 2025 WNBA draft. She currently leads the Mystics in rebounds and was voted the WNBA rookie-of-the-month in May.

Iriafen was not the only Mystics player to be voted into the All-Star polls. Guard Brittany Sykes (28th) and guard Sonia Sitron (35th) also received votes from fans to potentially play in the All-Star game.

All-Star voting will conclude on Saturday, June 28th at 11:59 p.m. ET. The All-Star game will be held on Saturday, July 19, in Indianapolis.

The Mystics will play the Atlanta Dream this Sunday for their third game this season. The matchup between these teams is currently 1-1, with the Mystics hoping to stay in the top 10 in WNBA standings.

Upcoming Mystics games

● Friday, June 20, 2025 – @ Atlanta Dream, 7:30 p.m. ET on ION

● Sunday, June 22, 2025 – vs Dallas Wings, 3:00 p.m. ET

● Tuesday, June 24, 2025 – vs Minnesota Lynx, 8:00 p.m. ET

● Thursday, June 26, 2025 – @ Las Vegas Aces, 10:00 p.m. ET