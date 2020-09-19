Maryland Terrapins post fall football schedule

article

Terps football fans can start marking their calendars.

The University of Maryland's football team posted its schedule for the fall Saturday.

The Terrapins open their season Oct. 24 at Northwestern:

The schedule comes a few days after the Big 10 Conference opted in to an abbreviated schedule affected by COVID-19. The decision was a reversal of a prior move to not play football this fall.

RELATED: Big Ten football schedules 2020 season to start Oct. 24, reversing COVID-19 delay

Advertisement

Big 10 teams will attempt to play eight games in eight weeks before a conference championship just before the NCAA's selections for the College Football Playoff.

The games will be played without fans, and football teams will undergo daily rapid-testing for COVID-19 antigens during the abbreviated season.

Maryland suspended individual workouts this summer after nine out of 185 football players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus.