Maryland Terrapins post fall football schedule

Maryland Terrapins Football
FOX 5 DC
Maryland Terrapins running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (5) runs for a 2nd Quarter touchdown during a football game between the University of Maryland Terrapins and the Syracuse Orange at Maryland Stadium in College Park, MD on September 7, 2019 . (Pho (GETTY / Getty Images)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Terps football fans can start marking their calendars.

The University of Maryland's football team posted its schedule for the fall Saturday. 

The Terrapins open their season Oct. 24 at Northwestern:

The schedule comes a few days after the Big 10 Conference opted in to an abbreviated schedule affected by COVID-19. The decision was a reversal of a prior move to not play football this fall.

Big 10 teams will attempt to play eight games in eight weeks before a conference championship just before the NCAA's selections for the College Football Playoff.

The games will be played without fans, and football teams will undergo daily rapid-testing for COVID-19 antigens during the abbreviated season.

Maryland suspended individual workouts this summer after nine out of 185 football players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus.