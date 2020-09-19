Maryland Terrapins post fall football schedule
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Terps football fans can start marking their calendars.
The University of Maryland's football team posted its schedule for the fall Saturday.
The Terrapins open their season Oct. 24 at Northwestern:
The schedule comes a few days after the Big 10 Conference opted in to an abbreviated schedule affected by COVID-19. The decision was a reversal of a prior move to not play football this fall.
RELATED: Big Ten football schedules 2020 season to start Oct. 24, reversing COVID-19 delay
Advertisement
Big 10 teams will attempt to play eight games in eight weeks before a conference championship just before the NCAA's selections for the College Football Playoff.
The games will be played without fans, and football teams will undergo daily rapid-testing for COVID-19 antigens during the abbreviated season.
Maryland suspended individual workouts this summer after nine out of 185 football players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus.