Maryland takes on No. 7 Ohio State on FOX 5 today at noon

The University of Maryland will be looking to bounce back from a tough loss to No. 3 Iowa today when they visit No. 7 Ohio State.

The Buckeyes and the Terrapins both have 4-1 records ahead of the noon tilt in Columbus, Ohio on FOX 5.

Maryland comes in as a three-touchdown underdog. The closest the Terps have to a quality win was West Virginia in Week 1.

After going 4-0 for the first time since 2016, the Terrapins were humbled by the Hawkeyes last week, 51-14.

Coach Michael Locksley doesn’t believe the performance against Iowa is representative of his team’s potential, however.

"I think we're a better team than what we showed on Friday night, there's no doubt about that," he said. "We're sitting here 4-1 after five games, so I don't think there is a need for us to panic. I've got a lot of confidence in this team. This is a team that I feel is still together."

One Terrapins player who will certainly want to put the loss behind him is quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. Maryland’s passing game was rolling along until the loss to Iowa, in which he threw five interceptions.

The bigger long-term problem from that game was the loss of Dontay Demus, who leads the Big Ten in yards receiving but is now expected to miss the rest of the year because of a knee injury.

The Terps still have plenty of depth at receiver, and Tagovailoa is second in the league in yards passing per game behind C.J. Stroud.

"It’s kind of like last year when we lost to Northwestern, he came and bounced back in the Minnesota game," receiver Rakim Jarrett said of his quarterback. "I wouldn’t say one game is going to define who he’s going to be."

Ohio State has scored an average of 58 points in six wins over Maryland.

The Terps are averaging 22.3.

In the last meeting, the Buckeyes won 73-14 in 2019.

COVID-19 canceled the teams’ 2020 meeting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report