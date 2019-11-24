Maryland running back arrested on driving under the influence charge

article

Maryland running back Tayon Fleet-Davis is facing a number of charges after he allegedly drove while under the influence.

The most serious charges include driving a vehicle while impaired and reckless driving.

Fleet-Davis was benched for Saturday’s game against Nebraska, a 54-7 loss for the Terrapins.

UMD coach Michael Locksley told the Washington Post that he was left out of the line-up for undisclosed “non-football reasons.”

The UMD athletics department provided a statement regarding Fleet-Davis' situation:

We are aware of the charges filed against Tayon Fleet-Davis. We will work with the Office of Student Conduct to gather all of the information. Fleet-Davis did not play in today’s game and will also be withheld from next Saturday's season finale.

An Oxon Hill native who was an All-Metro selection playing high school football at Potomac, Fleet-Davis is UMD’s number three running back, and fourth on the team in all-purpose yards.