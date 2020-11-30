Maryland men’s basketball game against Towson postponed after COVID-19 confirmation

article

The Maryland men’s basketball game against Towson scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed after a Tiger staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the program, the game was canceled out of an abundance of caution, and due to Big Ten policy.

The program has not indicated when Maryland might face their in-state opponents this season.

Maryland is off to a 3-0 start this season. Their next game is scheduled for Friday, when they will face George Mason.

Maryland’s football game against Ohio State on Nov. 14 was canceled after a surge of cases among the Terrapins.

That game will not be rescheduled.

