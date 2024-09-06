Magic Johnson visits DC school, talks new role with Washington Spirit

Basketball legend Magic Johnson visited Ida B. Wells Middle School in Northwest D.C. Friday, a day after it was announced that he officially joined the Washington Spirit investor group.

During his visit, Johnson spoke with FOX 5's Chad Ricardo about his excitement in becoming part of the organization.

"First, you know, Michele [Kang] has built a great organization, and I was just so delighted she allowed me to be a partner of hers," Johnson said. "The Spirit is doing very well. We had, what, four Olympians who brought back the gold medal. This is a well-run, first-class organization, but that's the way Michele does it."

Johnson emphasized the importance of supporting young female athletes both on and off the field.

"We want to encourage these young ladies to learn soccer and be good at it, but also do good in school too," he added. "I believe in partnering with people who believe in winning on the field and in the community too."

He expressed his enthusiasm for the future of women’s sports, saying, "I'm excited about what we’re going to build in women’s sports and women’s soccer at the same time."

Johnson’s involvement in the Washington Spirit marks a new chapter for the team, which represents D.C. on and off the field. He is also a member of the Washington Commanders ownership group.