Is Messi playing against DC United? Inter Miami star injured

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi most likely will be out on Saturday against D.C. United after a right hamstring strain.

On Wednesday, Messi injured himself during the second half of the Concacaf Champions Cup against Nashville S.C.

Coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino said Messi ‘overloaded’ his muscles, so he was pulled out of the game as a precaution.

Messi had a goal and an assist before leaving the game in the 50th minute. Inter Miami advanced to the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals with the win and 5-3 advantage in aggregate goals in the total-goals series.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - MARCH 13: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball against the Nashville SC during the first half in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 match at Chase Stadium on March 13, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

An official announcement on Messi's status will come Friday, when MLS teams submit their injury reports.

"I don’t want to assume but I imagine that for Saturday’s game he is not going to be available," said Martino in Spanish. "We will evaluate him, and we will see how he is progressing."

The news comes as a disappointment to D.C.-area fans hopeful to see Messi play at Audi Field. But there will be another opportunity, when the Argentina men's national team plays an exhibition against Guatemala on June 14 at Commanders Field in Landover, Maryland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.