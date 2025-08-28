Expand / Collapse search

IndyCar eyes D.C. for potential street race: report

Published  August 28, 2025
The Brief

    • IndyCar is evaluating the possibility of a street race in Washington, D.C., as early as 2026, according to a report by the Sports Business Journal.
    • The consideration comes after a new investment by Fox Corp. in IndyCar's parent company, Penske Entertainment.
    • A D.C. race would coincide with America's 250th anniversary.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - IndyCar has explored the possibility of a potential street race in Washington, D.C., as early as next year, according to a report by the Sports Business Journal. The exploration of a D.C. race is in its initial stages, with no specific locations confirmed, but it could potentially coincide with America's 250th anniversary.

What they're saying:

According to the report from the Sports Business Journal, Fox Corp. recently acquired a 33% stake in Penske Entertainment, the owner of IndyCar. This investment is expected to help IndyCar develop and promote new major events. 

A D.C. race could be held as early as next year, though it is not yet clear whether the event would be run by an outside promoter or by IndyCar itself.

Washington, D.C., has a history of hosting similar motorsport events, including the 2002 Cadillac Grand Prix and a 2016 Red Bull GRC rallycross race, both of which took place around RFK Stadium. 

This news comes as IndyCar has experienced a 28% increase in viewership this season on NBC Sports, the report stated.

The Source: This article is based on information from the Sports Business Journal report "IndyCar evaluates D.C. street race potential amid new Fox Sports investment."

