How to watch the Commanders vs. Bears on Thursday Night Football

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Washington Commanders
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - The Washington Commanders and the Chicago Bears go head-to-head Thursday night on FOX 5. 

Coverage on FOX 5 starts at 7:00 p.m. with a special Commanders edition of Like it or Not, followed by a pregame show at 7:30 p.m. The game starts at 8:15 p.m. 

How to watch the Commanders game

Amazon Prime streams every Thursday Night Game for Amazon subscribers.  But if you have cable, satellite, over-the-air antenna, YouTube TV, or any other pay-for-streaming service, you can watch every play for free with FOX 5, with no Amazon subscription required.

If you're hoping to watch a digital stream of the game on FOX 5, unfortunately, that's something the NFL won't let us do on our website, mobile app or FOX Local app. You can stream on your devices if you have a cable/satellite subscription or you can log onto the NFL app or NFL.com. But we cannot stream the game on fox5dc.com or on FOX LOCAL.

