House Oversight Committee accepts Dan Snyder's offer to testify July 28

The House Oversight Committee has accepted Dan Snyder's offer to testify on July 28, setting the stage for a pivotal moment in the investigation into the Commanders owner's alleged toxic work environment.

In a letter sent Tuesday to Snyder's attorney Karen Seymour, the Committee said it will allow Snyder to testify remotely and give him access to interviews of witnesses and other information used in prior depositions ahead of his own.

The Committee said that it worked "diligently" to secure Snyder’s testimony since June 1, when they first invited him to appear voluntarily.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Snyder declined my invitation," the letter, which was signed by Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, states.

The group of House Representatives now plan to keep their subpoena in place to ensure that the NFL owner — who is accused of playing a key role in creating a hostile work environment and silencing victims — delivers a full testimony that will be "full and complete and will not be restricted in the way it would be if the deposition were conducted voluntarily."

The response to Seymour arrives just five days after she reached out to the Committee in her own letter, saying she and her client had not heard from them whether the proposed dates of July 28 or July 29 would be acceptable.

Seymour also stated in her letter that Snyder was unable to attend the hearing the Committee held on June 22 because he was traveling in Europe and had previous plans to be in Israel for much of July into August to observe the one-year anniversary of his mother's death.

"Given that these plans are part of religious observances honoring his mother’s memory on the one-year anniversary of her passing, Mr. Snyder’s trip to Israel cannot be rescheduled," Seymour's letter reads. "In an effort to accommodate the Committee’s interest in speaking to him promptly, however, I informed the Committee’s staff that, on the assumption that our due process concerns could be resolved, Mr. Snyder could make himself available for a voluntary appearance by Zoom on July 28 or 29—notwithstanding that he would still be in Israel with his family at that time—and that I would travel to Israel to represent him."

The lawmakers are asking Snyder to confirm by Wednesday at 12 p.m. that he will appear for the recorded Zoom deposition on July 28.

Read the House Oversight Committee's full letter below: