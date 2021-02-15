FOX 5 Exclusive: Washington Football Team Cheerleaders speaking out after the program is paused

The Washington Football Team cheerleaders are known as the first ladies of football and are the longest-running squad in the NFL.

Right now, it is not making sense to them as to why the organization would crush the passion and dreams of nearly 40 women.

The team announced it wants a blank slate for a new game day experience. As a result, the organization is temporarily pausing the cheerleading squad. Team President Jason Wright said this gives the team the opportunity to rethink the status quo.

To others, the timing seems odd. This announcement comes after a settlement was reached with the team over claims that a lewd video was made of cheerleaders using photos from swimsuit calendar shoots. There is an ongoing investigation into the team's alleged culture of sexual harassment. This sudden decision of suspending the squad is not sitting well with former cheerleaders like Melanie Coburn.

"I feel like this is a retaliation for those women speaking up and standing up, for all the women who came forward last summer, for all the women who were in these videos who settled recently with the team. I think that this is a form of victim blaming. I think that we’re being punished and cancelled because of the men in the organization who couldn’t control themselves around the strong, powerful women that were there. And who took advantage of them and abused them and violated them," said Coburn.

Coburn and other cheerleaders want the findings of the investigation into the team’s culture to be made public so no one can continue to get away with toxic behavior.

