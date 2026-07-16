Charles County theft scheme search turns up guns, stolen goods and $48K in drugs

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The Brief Charles County deputies arrested a Waldorf man in connection with a countywide theft scheme involving multiple businesses. Detectives recovered suspected stolen merchandise, including clothing, shoes, home goods and lawn equipment, during a search of his home. Deputies also seized two firearms and about $48,000 worth of cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl.



A countywide theft scheme investigation in Charles County led detectives to a Waldorf home, where deputies say they found suspected stolen merchandise, two firearms and tens of thousands of dollars worth of narcotics.

What we know:

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said officers arrested a 58-year-old Waldorf man on June 24 in connection with numerous thefts from home improvement stores, optical shops and other businesses across the county.

Investigators said stolen items included lawn mowers, ceiling fans, air purifiers, portable jump starters, eyeglasses and frames.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant and served a search warrant at a home in the 4700 block of Diamond Ridge Lane in Waldorf.

What deputies found

During the search, detectives said they recovered a large quantity of suspected stolen merchandise.

That included clothing, boots, shoes, home goods, lawn equipment and other evidence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies also recovered two firearms.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is prohibited from possessing firearms because of several prior felony convictions.

Drug evidence found during search

While searching the home, detectives said they found evidence indicating the presence of drugs.

Narcotics detectives responded and served a second search warrant.

That search led to the recovery of about $48,000 worth of cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl, along with cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Suspect charged

The suspect was identified as David Eugene Gregory, 58, of Waldorf.

Gregory was arrested and charged with theft scheme.

Additional drug and weapons charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gregory was released from the Charles County Detention Center on June 25 on a $20,000 bond.

How to submit tips

Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or fugitive in Charles County can contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at charlescountycrimesolvers.com or through the P3Intel mobile app.