DC United parts ways with general manager

DC United is parting ways with its General Manager Lucy Rushton and Team Performance Director Victor Lonchuk after finishing the 2022 season with the worst record in Major League Soccer.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the team's co-owners — Jason Levien and Steve Kapla — said the on-field performance this season has been "unacceptable" and the club owes it to supporters and players to compete at a high level.

"We want to thank Lucy and Victor for their contributions over the past seasons. We wish both of them success in their future endeavors," Levien and Kaplan said. "We are focused on bringing leadership that will work closely with Head Coach Wayne Rooney and our management team to build a squad that once again competes at the top echelon of Major League Soccer. In order to accomplish this and to evolve as a club, we felt it was necessary to make this decision and bring in new leadership."

After finishing the season with just seven wins (7-21-6), the club said it will immediately start searching for a new general manager and will announce the new performance director soon.



