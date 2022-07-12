Wayne Rooney officially announced as head coach of DC United

Wayne Rooney has officially been introduced as the new head coach for D.C. United.

The team made the announcement at a press conference on Tuesday.

Rooney is the all-time leading goalscorer for Manchester United and the English National Team. His stint as a player with D.C. United was a successful one, producing some highlight-reel plays and successful seasons for the club.

He will now take the helm mid-season of a team that's 13th out of 14 teams in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference. D.C. United has also lost some key contributors to injury and has won just two matches since the start of May.

Rooney says this all came together a few weeks ago and happened fast, and if he was going to come back to Major League Soccer, it was going to be with D.C. United.

"I think as a player, playing at the top level, you can barely choose where you want to go," he says. "As a manager, I can choose that journey—have to put the work and hours in, and of course, I want to manage at the top level…There’s not another MLS team I’d want to go to. I'm proud to be here as manager, proud to be here as development."

Rooney is under contract through the end of the 2024 season and will make his debut on the sidelines Wednesday night at home against Columbus.