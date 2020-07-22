DC United dropped from MLS is Back Tournament in 1-0 loss to Montreal

D.C. United’s brief return to the spotlight in American soccer is over after the team lost 1-0 to Montreal in the MLS is Back Tournament in Florida.

Montreal Impact midfielder Saphir Taider doomed D.C. United when his deflection rippled the back of the net in the 31st minute of the final Group C match Tuesday night.

MORE DC SOCCER HEADLINES

The win gives the Impact a chance to advance as one of the four wild-card teams, while the United were eliminated with a loss and two draws.

Montreal has three points (one win, two losses) and a minus-one goal differential. It is one of five squads with three points, but it has a better goal differential than two other teams.

READ MORE: DC United confirms coronavirus case

Toronto FC and New England each have five points, but Toronto wins the group on the basis of more goals scored. New England will face Philadelphia in the round of 16 on Saturday, while Toronto will face one of the wild card teams on Sunday.

Advertisement

There are six more group stage matches left to play to determine the rest of the field.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Taider scored his third goal in the past two games with a rocket off his right foot from 34 yards out. The shot deflected off the right foot of DC's Frederic Brillant and changed direction, catching goalkeeper Bill Hamid flat footed.

Montreal had a chance to double its lead in the 68th minute, but Maximiliano Urruti's shot hit the left post.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE



