DC invests in RFK Stadium plans for Commanders' return

By
Published  August 22, 2024 12:08am EDT
Washington Commanders
FOX 5 DC
WASHINGTON - Washington, D.C., may be one step closer to bringing the Commanders back to the RFK Stadium site. 

According to a report from the Washington Business Journal, the city has agreed to pay $565,000 to an affiliate of ASM Global, a company with extensive experience managing NFL stadiums.

Lisa Delpy Neirotti, a professor of sports management at George Washington University, has studied stadium deals in the D.C. area since the 1990s. She sees this as a strong indication of the city's interest in bringing the team back to its historic home.

"The city is definitely interested and excited about the prospect of bringing the Commanders back to the RFK site," Neirotti said.

As part of the agreement, ASM Global will develop preliminary site plans for the RFK Stadium campus. They will also identify potential revenue sources, summarize NFL stadium lease agreements, and evaluate possible local and regional funding sources.

"They have experience with managing seven other NFL stadiums and knowing what's working, what's not working, what are the trends," Neirotti added.

While the development shows optimism, the return of the Commanders to the RFK site is far from certain. 

Numerous issues remain unresolved. Requests for comments from the city and ASM Global were not immediately returned.

