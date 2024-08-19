Expand / Collapse search

Jayden Daniels named starting QB for Washington Commanders

Published  August 19, 2024 4:53pm EDT
Washington Commanders
Associated Press
WASHINGTON - Jayden Daniels has been selected as the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders.

Coach Dan Quinn declared Daniels the starter on Monday after two preseason games and a couple of joint practices. Daniels was 12 of 15 for 123 yards at the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

The No. 2 pick out of LSU was always expected to be Washington’s Week 1 QB. But Quinn did not want to make that decision before seeing how the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner would handle training camp. 

Daniels handled it as well as could be expected with help from veteran mentor Marcus Mariota.

"He went through the whole thing," Quinn said. "He didn’t miss a beat. He hit all the targets we put in front of him. He’s ready, and he’s earned the right to do that.

READ MORE: Commanders reveal 2024 regular season schedule

The Commanders open the regular season Sept. 8 at Tampa Bay.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Commanders thoughts on Jayden Daniels

