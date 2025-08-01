DC council to vote on RFK Stadium deal Friday

The Brief The D.C. Council will take its first vote Friday on a plan to redevelop the RFK Stadium site, with the Commanders pledging $2.7 billion in private funding. The proposal includes a new 65,000-seat stadium, 6,000 housing units (1,800 affordable), retail space, and a $50M+ community benefits agreement. While Chairman Phil Mendelson says he has the votes, several councilmembers are holding out for more concessions on housing, labor, and public spending.



The D.C. Council is set to cast its first of two votes on the RFK Stadium redevelopment plan Friday. It is, in the words of Mayor Muriel Bowser, the biggest economic deal D.C. has ever done.

READ MORE: DC Council holds second hearing on RFK Stadium redevelopment deal

"The council has an amazing deal before them that's going to help us transform 180 acres, the surest, fastest way. [It will] welcome our team home, 10,000 more residents, better parks, a sports flex, so it's time to get the deal done," said Bowser to FOX 5 DC just hours before the vote.

What we know:

Eight of the twelve current councilmembers need to vote yes to approve the deal.

Chairman Phil Mendelson believes he has enough support, but there are some holdouts: Zachary Parker, Janeese Lewis George, and Robert White have said they need more concessionst support to support the deal.

The council meeting begins at noon on Friday.

What's next:

Bowser says that Friday needs to be "vote day" so that the Washington Commanders can start planning as soon as possible.

"People just focus on 2030 as opening day. But really, as soon as this is approved, we're going to start hiring small businesses. D.C. residents are going to start going to work. And in next year, we'll put a shovel in the ground," said Bowser.

Big picture view:

The Commanders are offering $2.7 billion in private funding, marking the largest single investment in city history. D.C. taxpayers would contribute just over $1 billion over several years.

The ambitious plan, first unveiled by Mayor Muriel Bowser in April, goes far beyond a new stadium. Key elements include the 65,000-seat domed stadium designed to host Commanders games and national events.

A massive selling point is the proposed 6,000 new housing units, with 1,800 reserved as affordable housing along with retail, hotel and office development across the sprawling 174-acre campus and a $50–$55 million community benefits agreement, including $20 million yearly transportation improvement fund for Metro and road infrastructure.

Chairman Phil Mendelson, who led negotiations for the revised deal, argued that new terms deliver more for residents, including over $900 million in projected tax revenues and greater protections for the District against cost overruns.

However, opposition remains strong. Several councilmembers and advocacy groups, including some pushing for a citywide ballot initiative, question the wisdom of large public subsidies for a for-profit sports franchise. Ward 7 Councilmember Wendell Felder and At-Large Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie have called for more investment in affordable housing, green space and job opportunities, beyond what’s tied directly to the team. Councilmember Robert White is seeking a property tax freeze and further labor protections to prevent resident displacement and ensure local benefits.