Commanders turn to Marcus Mariota with Jayden Daniels sidelined

The Washington Commanders are turning back to veteran Marcus Mariota, a familiar role for the quarterback over the past two seasons in Ashburn.

Mariota will start Sunday against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks while starter Jayden Daniels seeks additional treatment for a dislocated left elbow.

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The Brief Marcus Mariota will start for the Washington Commanders with Jayden Daniels sidelined. Daniels suffered a dislocated left elbow in Sunday's loss to Dallas. The Commanders remain confident in Mariota despite losing their starting quarterback.



Daniels suffered the injury on the final play of the first half in Sunday’s 37-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, marking his 11th missed game since the start of the 2025 season.

Losing Daniels is a crushing setback given his strong performance prior to the injury, but the Commanders remain confident in Mariota's abilities.

"He's a good quarterback," wide receiver Stefon Diggs said. "He's been in this league a long time. We've got a lot of confidence in him."

The situation is familiar for the 32-year-old Mariota, who has filled various roles throughout his 12-year career.

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Last season, Mariota started eight games for Washington, throwing for 1,695 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, while adding 297 rushing yards during a 2-6 stretch.

"You never know when your number's going to be called," Mariota said. "I just try to treat every week like I'm the starter. I just mentally prepare that way so that if it does happen, the transition is relatively easy. So for me, nothing's specifically changed."

Mariota completed 11 of 16 passes for 111 yards against Dallas, including a 20-yard touchdown pass to Diggs.