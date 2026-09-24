DC weather: Cool, breezy Thursday as Coastal Flood Advisory in effect ahead of developing nor'easter

The Brief Cool and breezy Thursday with highs in the mid‑60s Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect as a nor’easter approaches Mostly cloudy skies with gusts up to 25 mph and brief sunshine possible



A cloudy, cool and breezy Thursday is ahead for the Washington, D.C. region, with highs in the mid‑60s and a Coastal Flood Advisory remaining in effect as a developing nor’easter approaches.

Dry conditions early with temperatures starting in the upper 50s and winds producing gusts up to 25 mph. The breeze holds through the day, keeping things feeling cool enough for a light jacket.

Showers in the mountains to the west won’t impact the District on Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy though a few brief breaks of sunshine are possible as temperatures climb into the mid‑60s, which is still below average.

The threat of coastal flooding as a powerful nor'easter brews off the East Coast continues through Friday for D.C. and flood-prone areas like Annapolis and Alexandria. The beaches of Maryland and Delaware are at risk throughout the weekend. The deteriorating coastal conditions will continue Friday evening through the weekend.

The breezy stretch lasts through Sunday before a notable warmup arrives early next week, with highs reaching the 80s by midweek.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT FRIDAY

WHAT: Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding.

WHERE: Shoreline in the District of Columbia.

WHEN: Until 9 AM EDT Friday, especially around the time of high tide.

IMPACTS...The unprotected area on the Southwest Waterfront at the DC Seafood Market is expected to flood. Water is expected to approach parts of the Hains Point Loop Road, but it will likely be closed. Low lying areas near Fletchers Boathouse begin to flood. Portions of Roosevelt Island are flooded.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 7:04 AM and 7:27 PM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS. If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ DC weather: Cool, breezy Thursday as Coastal Flood Advisory in effect ahead of developing nor'easter