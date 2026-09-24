Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit brings road closures, parking restrictions to DC

Road closures and parking restrictions went into effect Wednesday across Washington, D.C., as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived for a visit with President Donald Trump.

The Brief Road closures and parking restrictions went into effect across Washington, D.C. Xi Jinping arrived Wednesday for a visit with President Donald Trump Officials expect security‑related traffic and parking measures through Sept. 25



District officials say motorists should expect security‑related traffic and parking measures from Wednesday, Sept. 23 through Friday, Sept. 25 in conjunction with the visit.

From Monday, September 21, 2026, at 5 pm through Friday, September 25, 2026, at 12 am, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 10th Street to 12th Street, NW

From Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at 5 pm through Friday, September 25, 2026, at 12 am, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 13th Street - North Side and South Side

Pennsylvania Avenue from 13th Street to 15th Street - North Side

From Thursday, September 24, 2026, at 6 am through Friday, September 25, 2026, at 12 pm, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 17th Street, NW

15th Street from Constitution Avenue to H Street, NW

17th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

H Street from 15th Street to 17th Street, NW

E Street from 13th Street to 14th Street, NW

On Friday, September 25, 2026, from 6 am to 12 pm, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

Constitution Avenue from 7th Street to 9th Street, NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

7th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

From Wednesday, September 23, 2026, at 6:30 am through Friday, September 25, 2026, at 5 pm, the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW (local traffic will be allowed to travel south from 11th Street into the block)

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW (local traffic will be allowed to travel south from 10th Street into the block)

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th to 13th Street, NW

12th Street Tunnel/Expressway

On Thursday, September 24, 2026, from 9 am to 10 pm, the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 18th Street, NW

15th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to H Street, NW

17th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to H Street, NW

On Friday, September 25, 2026, from 9 am to 2 pm, the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 6th Street to 14th Street, NW

(local traffic will be allowed from 14th Street to 10th Street on Constitution Avenue)

Pennsylvania Avenue from 6th to 9th Street, NW

9th Street Tunnel

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.