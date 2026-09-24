DC Mayor Bowser submits final draft of RFK stadium plan

article

The Brief DC Mayor Muriel Bowser unveiled the master plan for the RFK Stadium. The plan includes the creation of a multi-use community along with Anacostia River. The D.C. Council will begin reviewing the master plan next week.



D.C. officials have unveiled the long-awaited master plan for the RFK Stadium, outlining an ambitious vision to transform the 180-acre riverfront site into a year-round destination.

What we know:

The centerpiece of the proposal is a new $4 billion stadium for the Washington Commanders, but Mayor Muriel Bowser emphasized that the District’s scope extends far beyond football.

The comprehensive plan aims to establish a vibrant, multi-use community along the Anacostia River featuring housing, public parks, entertainment hubs, and commercial spaces.

"What would have been devastating to me is if I left office, and we had a vacant 180 acres on the Anacostia River," Mayor Bowser said.

Housing, retail and parks planned

The master plan details significant infrastructure additions across the campus, including:

Up to 6,500 new homes

Dozens of acres designated for parks, recreation and open green space

Hotels featuring more than 1,200 rooms

287,000 square feet of retail space

The surrounding developments will roll out over time with the new Commanders stadium set to open in 2030.

Brian Hanlon, RFK Project Management Executive, noted that initial elements, including two parking garages and a plaza district located directly across from the DC Armory, could potentially open alongside the stadium on day one.

Featured article

Community input

District officials noted that the final proposal incorporates feedback gathered from over 1,800 public comments submitted during a summer engagement period. Residents voiced clear priorities regarding the redevelopment, specifically emphasizing housing affordability, sufficient parking and preserving space for traditional game-day tailgating.

"It’s something that we’ve grown accustomed to here in D.C. The fans value that tailgating aspect," said resident Obie English.

Resident Wendy Glenn stressed the necessity of equity in the project, advocating for "responsible development" so community members are not priced out and can enjoy long-deserved neighborhood amenities.

READ MORE | Commanders release new renderings of RFK Stadium

Ward 7 Councilmember Wendell Felder acknowledged community discussions regarding parking garages and zoning, noting that protecting surrounding neighborhoods remains a priority.

"I want to make sure neighbors who live around the site are not inconvenienced," Felder said.

What's next:

Looking ahead, Mayor Bowser confirmed that the master plan will eventually be amended to incorporate the nearby D.C. Armory, which the DC National Guard plans to vacate and transfer to District control.

The D.C. Council will begin reviewing the master plan next week, starting with a roundtable scheduled for September 30. A formal council vote on the adoption of the plan is expected in the following weeks.