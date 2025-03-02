Commanders trade for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel: reports

article

The Brief Deebo Samuel is being traded to the Washington Commanders, sources say Samuel is reportedly being traded for a fifth-round pick



The San Francisco 49ers have traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders, according to reports.

ESPN reporter and NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news on social media Saturday afternoon about the trade.

Schefter reported Samuel is being traded for a fifth-round pick, according to ESPN sources.

The NFL confirmed the news on X.

The offensive standout received permission to find a trade partner on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Schefter. In January, Samuel informed 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan that he wanted to move on during an exit meeting.

San Francisco entertained offers for Samuel last offseason but didn’t have any good enough to make a trade. General manager John Lynch said after the season that the Niners weren’t looking to trade Samuel, who was an All-Pro in 2021 before his production dropped off.

Because of the timing of the trade, it will not be processed until the new league year starts on March 12.

The backstory:

It's not the first time Samuel has expressed a departure from the 49ers.

In 2022, he asked to be traded. Earlier reports indicated the trade request was related to his contract. During that time, he unfollowed the team on social media and deleted photos of him wearing the Niners uniform.

That year, he had also skipped the team's on-field off-season programs.

What they're saying:

Samuel, who turned 29 last month, gives the Commanders another playmaker to pair with Terry McLaurin for reigning rookie of the year quarterback Jayden Daniels going into his second NFL season. Samuel had 51 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns last season with the 49ers.

Washington reached the NFC championship game before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. General manager Adam Peters went into the offseason with the third-most salary cap space to use among 32 teams.

Some of that is going to Samuel, who in 2022 signed a three-year extension that goes through next season. The South Carolina product has 334 receptions for 4,792 yards and 22 TDs since making his debut for the 49ers in 2019.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what player will replace Samuel on the 49ers, who have not officially spoken about the trade.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.