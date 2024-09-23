Commanders stun Bengals 38-33 behind rookie Jayden Daniels’ record-breaking performance

article

Rookie Jayden Daniels threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score in a remarkably efficient performance, and the Washington Commanders stunned Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 38-33 on Monday night.

Daniels finished 21 of 23 for 254 yards, with the No. 2 overall draft pick setting an NFL rookie record for completion percentage at 91.3%. The Commanders (2-1) scored on every possession except for kneel-downs at the end of each half and have not punted or turned the ball over in their last two games.

Neither Washington nor Cincinnati punted or turned it over, the first time that’s happened in the Super Bowl era.

Burrow threw for 324 yards and three scores, but the Bengals (0-3) simply couldn’t keep up. Cincinnati is off to its worst start since dropping its first 11 games on the way to a 2-14 finish in 2019.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 23: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after throwing a 27 yard touchdown pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium on September 23, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Daniels’ first career touchdown pass was a 1-yard toss to eligible tackle Trent Scott to start the second half, the second straight game in which the Bengals gave up a TD to a lineman. And Daniels stayed in the pocket, took a hit and connected with Terry McLaurin from 27 yards out with 2:10 remaining for the game-sealing score.

In the first half, Washington got rushing touchdowns from Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler and Daniels.

McLaurin had four receptions for 100 yards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.