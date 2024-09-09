Commanders release kicker Cade York after Week 1 loss, sign Austin Seibert

article

Cade York’s brief tenure with the Washington Commanders is officially over.

The team announced Monday that they had released the kicker following a disappointing Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

York, who missed two crucial field goals in the 37-20 defeat, had been acquired from the Cleveland Browns during training camp.

The Commanders had initially agreed to send a seventh-round pick to Cleveland, but according to NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo, York needed to be on the roster for at least two games for the trade to be finalized. His release effectively nullifies the deal.

In his place, Washington has signed kicker Austin Seibert, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

York, a fourth-round pick by the Browns in 2022 after a standout college career at LSU, struggled during his rookie season, converting only 24 of 32 field goal attempts.

Following his release from Cleveland, York spent time on the New York Giants’ and Tennessee Titans’ practice squads before re-signing with the Browns in 2024.

His start in Washington wasn’t much better. Although York successfully made two extra points in Sunday's loss, he missed both of his field goal attempts—one from 47 yards and another from 56 yards.

For now, York finds himself back in free agency, while Seibert is set to take over kicking duties as the Commanders prepare for Week 2 against the New York Giants.