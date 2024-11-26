Expand / Collapse search

Commanders place kicker Seibert on IR after costly Dallas misses

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  November 26, 2024 5:53pm EST
Washington Commanders
From hot streak to heartbreak: Commanders drop third straight

It has not been an easy few weeks for Commanders fans. After Sunday's loss to the dreaded Cowboys, the once blazing-hot home team has now lost three straight. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal catches up with Commanders fans in Landover.

WASHINGTON - The Washington Commanders placed kicker Austin Seibert on injured reserve Tuesday, just two days after his missed extra point dashed hopes of a potential overtime against the Dallas Cowboys.

Seibert, who had recently missed two games due to a hip injury, struggled in Washington’s 34-26 loss on Sunday. 

He missed two extra points and a 51-yard field goal, including a critical missed PAT with 21 seconds left. That attempt followed Terry McLaurin’s electrifying 86-yard touchdown reception, which had brought the Commanders within one point of tying the game.

It is unclear if Seibert’s placement on IR is due to his hip or a new injury.

During his absence earlier in the season, Zane Gonzalez stepped in and was perfect, going 3-for-3 on field goals and converting all four extra-point attempts. 

Gonzalez remains on Washington’s practice squad and is eligible for one more game-day elevation without requiring a promotion to the active roster.

The Commanders have also signed running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. to the active roster as the team deals with injuries in the backfield. Both Austin Ekeler (concussion) and Brian Robinson (sprained right ankle) are sidelined, leaving the team shorthanded.