Commanders fans remain optimistic after 41-3 loss to Ravens in final preseason game

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The Brief The Washington Commanders lost 41-3 to the Baltimore Ravens in their final preseason game. Fans remain optimistic about the season. The Commanders will open their regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles.



The Washington Commanders wrapped up their 2026 preseason on Friday with a 41-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

What we know:

While the lopsided score from the third and final exhibition game was far from ideal, it carried little bearing on what fans can expect once the regular season kicks off.

The Commanders held out 41 players from Friday night’s contest. It came after they already held joint practices against the Ravens earlier in the week, where the vast majority of their starters saw extensive reps.

The scratch list included almost every player projected to be a primary contributor this season.

Baltimore took early advantage of Washington’s reserves, mounting a 14-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the first quarter.

Rookie quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis played the entirety of the first half for the Commanders, while Sam Hartman took over signal-calling duties for the second half.

Roster cuts loom

With the preseason officially wrapped, the front office faces immediate decisions. The team must trim its roster down from 90 players to the final 53-man roster over the weekend.

Despite the loss, Washington fans outside the stadium expressed excitement and optimism for the upcoming season.

While some did raise minor concerns, mostly about offensive line depth and potential injuries, the overall sentiment remains high.

"I’m feeling confident about the team. I have no doubts," one fan shared. "I think we’re ready to take it on."

Another fan cited the return of Jayden Daniels to the lineup as a key source of confidence, emphasizing that the team is primed to establish a strong offensive flow.

The most enthusiastic supporters expressed complete belief in a deep postseason run, with one saying, "We’re going to the Super Bowl, baby! As long as our defense holds up and our offense does their thing, I got the Super Bowl bus ready to go."

Looking ahead to Philadelphia

The games begin to count in two weeks from Sunday, when the Commanders travel to Philadelphia to open their regular season against the rival Eagles.