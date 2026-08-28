Miss Virginia wins Miss USA 2026

The Brief Miss Virginia wins as Justus Kelley is crowned Miss USA 2026. Kelley makes history as the first married woman and first mother to win. Pageant marks anniversary as this year’s competition celebrates 75 years.



Miss Virginia, Justus Kelley, is the new Miss USA 2026.

Kelley was crowned Aug. 27 in Miami. In a video posted to social media, she said she is the first married woman and first mother to win the competition.

"This opportunity means the world to me," she said.

This year’s competition marked the 75th anniversary of the Miss USA pageant.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 27: Miss Virginia USA 2026 Justus Kelley is crowned Miss USA 2026 onstage during the 2026 Miss USA Final Competition & Coronation at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on August 27, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Phot Expand